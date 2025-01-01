Join
the European
safe digital space

Supported by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), the European Union's DNS4EU secure-infrastructure project provides a protective, privacy-compliant, and resilient DNS service to strengthen digital sovereignty and security for EU citizens, governments, and critical infrastructure.

Protect your organisations

DNS4EU for Governments

Upgrade your security

DNS4EU for Telcos

Protect yourself

DNS4EU for Public

Contribute to research

For CERTs, CSIRTs and NCSCs

DNS4EU key values

EU’s Digital Sovereignty

The European Commission aims to keep users' data in the Union digital space to support its digital independence and sovereignty.

Regional Threat Intelligence

DNS4EU provides real-time regional threat intelligence. A malicious threat discovered in one country is blocked across multiple countries or regions, preventing its spread.

Privacy & Compliance

Citizens of the EU are provided with DNS resolution processed within the EU, to adhere to highest privacy standards, including EU data privacy regulations, such as GDPR.

Enhanced Security

The consortium combines multiple cybersecurity experts from different EU countries that will work together to provide the safest DNS resolution.

Join the European Union's official secure and private DNS resolution for citizens, institutions and governments.

Discover more about DNS4EU

