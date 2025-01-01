Join
Supported by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), the European Union's DNS4EU secure-infrastructure project provides a protective, privacy-compliant, and resilient DNS service to strengthen digital sovereignty and security for EU citizens, governments, and critical infrastructure.
DNS4EU key values
EU’s Digital Sovereignty
The European Commission aims to keep users' data in the Union digital space to support its digital independence and sovereignty.
Regional Threat Intelligence
DNS4EU provides real-time regional threat intelligence. A malicious threat discovered in one country is blocked across multiple countries or regions, preventing its spread.
Privacy & Compliance
Citizens of the EU are provided with DNS resolution processed within the EU, to adhere to highest privacy standards, including EU data privacy regulations, such as GDPR.
